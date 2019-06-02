Red Sox's Brock Holt: Back on bench

Holt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Holt drew starts in four of his first five games since returning from the 10-day injured list, going 5-for-16 with four runs and two RBI in those contests. With Michael Chavis playing more first base these days while Mitch Moreland (back) and Steve Pearce (back) reside on the injured list, Holt should have a fairly clear path to steady action at the keystone. Chavis will relieve Holt at second base in the series finale, however, opening up first base for the newly recalled Sam Travis.