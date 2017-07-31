Red Sox's Brock Holt: Batting second Monday

Holt will start in left field and bat second Monday against the Royals, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

The recent call-up of Rafael Devers and trade for Eduardo Nunez have resulted in Holt transitioning back to a bench role following an extended stretch of starts in the infield, but the utility man will reenter the lineup in the outfield Monday with Andrew Benintendi getting a day off. Since Benintendi's benching seems to be solely for rest purposes, Holt shouldn't be in store for regular at-bats beyond Monday, though he could at least make for a decent low-cost play in daily contests.