Red Sox's Brock Holt: Big day with bat

Holt went 3-for-4 with a homer, two walks, three runs and three RBI in Friday's big win over the Orioles.

Holt hit his second homer of the year with a sixth-inning solo shot off Dylan Bundy. He drove in two more runs later in the same inning with a two-run single. The big day saw Holt's OPS jump from .675 up to .707.

