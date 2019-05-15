Red Sox's Brock Holt: Cleared for rehab stint

Holt (shoulder) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Holt is scheduled to DH and bat second in his first game with the PawSox. It remains to be seen how long the utility man will spend rehabbing or what role he'll fill once healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories