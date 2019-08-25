Red Sox's Brock Holt: Clutch homer in San Diego

Holt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

His third homer of the year was huge, as he took All-Star closer Kirby Yates deep in the top of the ninth inning to give Boston the win. Holt is slashing .241/.371/.586 through only 35 plate appearances in August with two of his three long balls, and with Michael Chavis (shoulder) looking to return to action next week, Holt's playing time could dry up even further despite his recent heroics.