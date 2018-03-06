Red Sox's Brock Holt: Dealing with left abdominal tightness

Holt was scratched from Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays due to left abdominal tightness, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Ivan De Jesus stepped into the lineup to replace Holt. While the severity of the issue remains unclear, more should be known once he's further evaluated Wednesday.

