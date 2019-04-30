Red Sox's Brock Holt: Dealing with shoulder impingement

Holt has been diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement and will be shut down from throwing, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

This is more bad news for Holt, who'd almost made it back from the injured list after suffering a scratched cornea at the beginning of April. The Red Sox have yet to release a timetable for his return, though skipper Alex Cora stated he's hopeful Holt's recovery "won't take that long," per Speier.