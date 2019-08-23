Red Sox's Brock Holt: Delivers walkoff single

Holt hit an opposite field single to plate the winning run in Thursday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Royals. He went 2-for-3 with two walks.

Thursday's contest was the continuation of a game that was suspended Aug. 7. The two teams picked up the game in the 10th inning, and Holt delivered a wall-ball single to secure the win for Boston.

