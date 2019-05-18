Red Sox's Brock Holt: DHing on rehab

Holt (shoulder) served as the designated hitter for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

Holt restarted his rehab assignment earlier this week but has been DH only for three games. He's expected to play the field soon, per Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald, at which point manager Alex Cora will start to seriously consider bringing him back up to Boston.