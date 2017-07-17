Red Sox's Brock Holt: Draws second straight start
Holt will start at third base and bat ninth Monday against the Blue Jays, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
Holt was activated from the 60-day disabled list and served as the Red Sox's 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader with the Yankees, appearing in both contests for his first game action since April 20. While it was initially expected that Holt would report back to Triple-A Pawtucket after the twin bill, the Red Sox ultimately opted to keep him around over Tzu-Wei Lin, who was optioned to Pawtucket late Sunday. Holt will now pick up his second start in a row and could end up settling in as the team's primary option at third base if he's able to provide more offensive production than the light-hitting Deven Marrero.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Returns to field Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Activated, joins big club for doubleheader•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Nears activation•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Handling consistent work on rehab•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Makes rehab start at third base•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Playing again at Pawtucket•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...