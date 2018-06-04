Red Sox's Brock Holt: Drives in three against Astros

Holt went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and three RBI to help the Red Sox to a 9-3 victory over Houston on Sunday.

Holt only has 91 at-bats this season as he spent some time on the disabled list, but he's fully healthy and has performed well at the plate in his limited action this season, with a solid .319/.388/.473 slash line. He figures to continue to see regular at-bats with Dustin Pedroia sidelined again with a knee injury, and if he continues to produce at this rate, his current OPS of .861 would certainly be useful for fantasy purposes. His history just doesn't suggest that's especially likely, considering he has a .698 OPS for his career over 1,544 at-bats.