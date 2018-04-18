Red Sox's Brock Holt: Drives in three Tuesday
Holt went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Angels.
Holt swung the bat well Tuesday, dropping in a bloop single in the second inning to plate a run and hitting a two-run home run in the third inning. With Xander Bogaerts sidelined, Holt has been in the lineup consistently and batted eighth or ninth in the order. However, Tuesday marked his first offensive contribution of note.
More News
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...