Red Sox's Brock Holt: Drives in three Tuesday

Holt went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Angels.

Holt swung the bat well Tuesday, dropping in a bloop single in the second inning to plate a run and hitting a two-run home run in the third inning. With Xander Bogaerts sidelined, Holt has been in the lineup consistently and batted eighth or ninth in the order. However, Tuesday marked his first offensive contribution of note.