Red Sox's Brock Holt: Drops out of infield playing-time picture
Holt is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Holt had started nine consecutive games at either second or third base from July 16 to July 24, but the subsequent promotion of top infield prospect Rafael Devers followed by the trade for utility man Eduardo Nunez have pushed Holt out of the mix for regular at-bats. He'll be on the bench for the fourth time in five games Sunday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Picking up regular starts•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Draws second straight start•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Returns to field Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Activated, joins big club for doubleheader•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Nears activation•
-
Red Sox's Brock Holt: Handling consistent work on rehab•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...