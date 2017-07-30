Red Sox's Brock Holt: Drops out of infield playing-time picture

Holt is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Holt had started nine consecutive games at either second or third base from July 16 to July 24, but the subsequent promotion of top infield prospect Rafael Devers followed by the trade for utility man Eduardo Nunez have pushed Holt out of the mix for regular at-bats. He'll be on the bench for the fourth time in five games Sunday.