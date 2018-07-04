Red Sox's Brock Holt: Enters lineup at shortstop

Holt will start at shortstop and bat second Wednesday against the Nationals.

The 30-year-old has been sharing duties with Eduardo Nunez at the keystone of late, but there will be spots available in the middle infield for both players Wednesday with everyday shortstop Xander Bogaerts receiving a rare day off. Holt, who went 3-for-3 in his most recent start Monday, has reached base at a .374 clip since returning from the disabled list in early May and could make for an appealing punt-play option in DFS contests for the Fourth of July slate.