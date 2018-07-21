Red Sox's Brock Holt: Exits game due to injury

Holt was lifted from Friday's tilt against Detroit after appearing to suffer a right knee injury, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Holt appears to have been spiked by an opposing player, and he left the game shortly after. He was replaced at second base by Tzu-Wei Lin in the fourth inning. More news on Holt's status should surface in the near future.

