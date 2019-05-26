Red Sox's Brock Holt: Expected back Monday
The Red Sox are expected to activate Holt (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener with the Indians, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Holt apparently felt ready to return from the IL this weekend, but the Boston elected to hold off on an activation with the team preferring to carry an extra reliever (Darwinzon Hernandez) for the series finale with Astros. Once he's officially reinstated, Holt looks poised to serve as a utility man rather than challenging for an everyday role at second base, as Michael Chavis has performed well enough to keep the job.
