Red Sox's Brock Holt: Expected to avoid IL
Holt (hamstring) is not expected to land on the injured list, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Holt is apparently feeling better and will travel to London with the Red Sox this weekend ahead of Boston's two-game series against the Yankees. In 27 appearances prior to tweaking his hamstring, Holt slashed .310/.374/.402 with one home run, 15 RBI and a stolen base.
