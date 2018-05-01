Red Sox's Brock Holt: Expected to miss minimum

Holt (hamstring) reports he's feeling better and is expected to miss the minimum 10 days, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Holt's bat was on fire (16-for-34 over nine games) when he sustained a hamstring injury that landed him on the disabled list. With Eduardo Nunez's defense at second base getting close scrutiny -- just one official error, but problems with range and a balky knee -- Holt could have a regular gig until Dustin Pedroia (knee) is ready to return.

