Red Sox's Brock Holt: Eyeing roster spot

Holt went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's game against the Rays. He's hitting .345 in Grapefruit League action.

Since the middle of 2016, Holt has been hampered by a concussion and its after-effects, which morphed into vertigo. He told Ian Browne of MLB.com that he's taking medicine for the condition daily and feels better now than at anytime in the last two years. If healthy, Holt is an invaluable utility player, capable of spotting in at seven different positions. With Blake Swihart expected to take one of the two spots available on the active roster, Holt's competing with Deven Marrero for the last one. Incredibly, the 29-year-old still has options (Marrero doesn't), so the Red Sox could make it work without losing a player. There's also the potential for a trade. Both players have been involved in trade rumors the past week, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.