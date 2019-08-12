Red Sox's Brock Holt: Filling in for injured Chavis
Holt will start at second base and bat eighth Monday against the Indians, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Holt will crack the lineup for the fourth time in six games and should reclaim a regular starting role at the keystone versus right-handed pitching after the Red Sox placed Michael Chavis (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list earlier Monday. The 31-year-old maintains an impressive .328/.396/.440 batting line (120 wRC+) against righties this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...