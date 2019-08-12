Red Sox's Brock Holt: Filling in for injured Chavis

Holt will start at second base and bat eighth Monday against the Indians, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Holt will crack the lineup for the fourth time in six games and should reclaim a regular starting role at the keystone versus right-handed pitching after the Red Sox placed Michael Chavis (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list earlier Monday. The 31-year-old maintains an impressive .328/.396/.440 batting line (120 wRC+) against righties this season.