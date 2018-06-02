Red Sox's Brock Holt: Fills in at second base

Holt made a second straight start at second base for Dustin Pedroia (knee) and went 1-for-4 with an RBI-double in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Astros.

Pedroia's surgically repaired knee has flared up the last two nights, rendering him unavailable to play. Along with Mookie Betts' abdominal injury, Holt has an opportunity for regular at-bats in the short term.