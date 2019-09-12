Red Sox's Brock Holt: Fills in for Betts

Holt started in right field in place of the resting Mookie Betts and went 1-for-4 as Boston's leadoff hitter in Wednesday's 8-0 loss to Toronto.

Holt made just his second start in right field and had one of Boston's two hits. He'll finish out the season as the team's primary second baseman before entering the offseason as a free agent. The Red Sox have less-expensive options to fill Holt's utility role going forward, so we anticipate he'll have a new employer in 2020.