Red Sox's Brock Holt: Fills in for Bogaerts

Holt started at shortstop in place of the injured Xander Bogaerts (wrist) and went 0-for-4 in a 15-7 win over the Yankees.

Bogaerts reported the wrist was feeling better the day after getting hit by a pitch and hopes to avoid the disabled list. Holt will man the position until Bogaerts is able to return.

