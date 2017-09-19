Red Sox's Brock Holt: Fills in for Pedroia

Holt entered Monday's game after Dustin Pedroia fouled a ball off his nose. He went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI in Boston's 10-8 win over Baltimore.

Pedroia was back at second base after a stretch of games at designated hitter, but will now have the nose checked out. If he's forced to miss significant time, Holt will be the immediate fill-in until Eduardo Nunez returns from a knee injury, which could come as soon as this weekend against the Reds. In that event, Holt will resume his utility role, where at-bats are less consistent.