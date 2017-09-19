Red Sox's Brock Holt: Fills in for Pedroia
Holt entered Monday's game after Dustin Pedroia fouled a ball off his nose. He went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI in Boston's 10-8 win over Baltimore.
Pedroia was back at second base after a stretch of games at designated hitter, but will now have the nose checked out. If he's forced to miss significant time, Holt will be the immediate fill-in until Eduardo Nunez returns from a knee injury, which could come as soon as this weekend against the Reds. In that event, Holt will resume his utility role, where at-bats are less consistent.
More News
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...