Red Sox's Brock Holt: Finishes with four RBI

Holt went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Thursday's game against Washington.

Holt got the Red Sox on the board in the fourth inning with an RBI single to right field. He would then belt a three-run homer over the fence in right field to put Boston on top 7-5 in the fifth frame. Holt appears a lock to open the 2019 campaign as a utility man for the defending world champions.