Red Sox's Brock Holt: Heads to bench Monday

Holt is out of the lineup Monday against the Orioles, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

The recent absence of Hanley Ramirez (shoulder) has allowed the Red Sox to deploy Dustin Pedroia at designated hitter more frequently, which opened up second base for Holt over the previous four contests. While Ramirez remains sidelined Monday, manager John Farrell elected to open up the DH spot for the hot-hitting Christian Vazquez, who needed a day off behind the plate following back-to-back starts at catcher. Holt will thus reprise his normal utility role off the bench.