Red Sox's Brock Holt: Heads to bench

Holt is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

With Toronto bringing a lefty (Thomas Pannone) to the hill for the series finale, Holt will bow out of the lineup after three consecutive starts. Michael Chavis will shift over to second base to replace Holt while Sam Travis enters the starting nine at first base.

