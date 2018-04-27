Red Sox's Brock Holt: Heads to disabled list
Holt was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain Friday.
Holt suffered the injury running the bases Thursday. Through his first 55 plate appearances this season, the utility man is hitting .340/.400/.520. Xander Bogaerts (ankle) was activated from the DL to take Holt's place on the roster.
