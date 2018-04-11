Red Sox's Brock Holt: Hitless in start Tuesday
Holt started at shortstop for the injured Xander Bogaerts (ankle) on Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in a 14-1 win over the Yankees.
Holt is still looking for his first hit of the season (0-for-10, four walks) and will get several opportunities over the next week and a half with Bogaerts on the 10-day disabled list. There's news that Bogaerts is progressing well, so Holt's window of regular at-bats may be limited to the minimum. The Red Sox also recalled Tzu-Wei Lin, who played some shortstop in Tuesday's blowout.
