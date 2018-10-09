Red Sox's Brock Holt: Hits for cycle

Holt had a career day in Monday's win over the Yankees. He went 4-for-6 with a homer, five RBI and three runs scored.

It was the first postseason cycle in MLB history, but the second cycle of Holt's career (once in the regular season). After Holt's historic performance by Holt, the Red Sox will look to close out the Yankees in Game 4.

More News
Our Latest Stories