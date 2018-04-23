Red Sox's Brock Holt: Hits safely in six straight
Holt went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Athletics.
Holt has turned around a slow start by hitting safely in six straight games, going 9-for-25 (.360) with a home run and four RBI during that run. The utility infielder started at second base Sunday, but has been the primarily fill-in for the injured Xander Bogaerts (ankle) at shortstop. Bogaerts is expected to begin a rehabilitation assignment this week with a possible return to active duty late in the week. That will put the skids on Holt's regular playing time.
