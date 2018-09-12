Red Sox's Brock Holt: Hits second pinch-hit homer

Holt hit a three-run, pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning of Tuesday's 7-2 win over Toronto.

Holt's blast turned a one-run Toronto lead into a two-run Boston lead. It was the second go-ahead, pinch-hit homer of the season for Holt. He had been a regular in the lineup during August when Ian Kinsler and Rafael Devers were on the disabled list, but with those players back, Holt's starting assignments have been cut back.

