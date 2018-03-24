Red Sox's Brock Holt: Holt gets roster spot
Holt has made the roster as a utility infielder, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald report.
The Red Sox made a flurry of moves Saturday which cleared up most of the roster mysteries still remaining. One of those moves was trading Deven Marrero to the Diamondbacks, which opening up the utility infielder spot for Holt. The 29-year-old infielder has been dogged by a concussion and its aftereffects the last two seasons, but appeared to be over those issues this spring when he had a .930 OPS over 33 at-bats.
