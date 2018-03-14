Play

Red Sox's Brock Holt: In lineup Wednesday

Holt (elbow) will return to the lineup and play third base Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Holt was plunked by a pitch near the elbow Sunday and sat out Monday's game before Tuesday's scheduled day off for the team. Once a staple on Boston's active roster as a super-utility guy, a few things are conspiring against Holt heading north this spring. Injuries are once again dogging him, the Red Sox's infield defense has been an issue this spring, and the 29-year-old still has minor-league options. His versatility once made him a handy piece for fantasy owners, but he's offered meager production over the past two seasons and could be headed for the minor leagues when Boston assembles its Opening Day roster.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories