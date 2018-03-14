Red Sox's Brock Holt: In lineup Wednesday
Holt (elbow) will return to the lineup and play third base Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Holt was plunked by a pitch near the elbow Sunday and sat out Monday's game before Tuesday's scheduled day off for the team. Once a staple on Boston's active roster as a super-utility guy, a few things are conspiring against Holt heading north this spring. Injuries are once again dogging him, the Red Sox's infield defense has been an issue this spring, and the 29-year-old still has minor-league options. His versatility once made him a handy piece for fantasy owners, but he's offered meager production over the past two seasons and could be headed for the minor leagues when Boston assembles its Opening Day roster.
