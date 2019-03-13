Red Sox's Brock Holt: In Wednesday's lineup

Holt (back) is in the lineup for Wednesday's spring game against the Twins, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Holt has not taken the field from being scratched from the lineup for Sunday's exhibition contest, but he is ready to get back on the field for the Red Sox. He will play second base and hit eighth Wednesday; and barring any setbacks, should be on track for Opening Day.

More News
Our Latest Stories