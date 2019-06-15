Red Sox's Brock Holt: Joins homer parade
Holt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three runs scored Friday night against the Orioles.
Holt clubbed a two-run homer in the second inning to give Boston an early 2-1 lead, and it wouldn't look back. By the end of the night, the Red Sox had left the yard five times as a team. Holt is slashing .288/.364/.407 with four extra-base hits and nine RBI over 19 games in 2019.
