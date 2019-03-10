Red Sox's Brock Holt: Late scratch Sunday

Holt was scratched from Sunday's spring game against the Rays due to back spasms, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Holt was scheduled to start at second base but instead will take at least a couple days to rest up with an off day Monday. The 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day.

More News
Our Latest Stories