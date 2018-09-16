Red Sox's Brock Holt: Launches fifth home run

Holt went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Mets.

Holt extended Boston's lead to three in the third inning after hitting a ball over the fence in right field. He's off to a 4-for-17 start with a double, two home runs and eight RBI through 11 games in September, and he owns a .262/.347/.383 slash line in 100 games this season for Boston.

