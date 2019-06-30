Red Sox's Brock Holt: Leaves Saturday's game early
Holt was removed from Saturday's game with an apparent leg injury, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Holt was one of a few members of the Red Sox to leave the game early -- Xander Bogaerts (calf), Andrew Benintendi (quad) and Rafael Devers (hamstring) departed as well. Perhaps it was due to a combination of 92-degree heat, the hard turf at London Stadium and the Red Sox training 17-6 late in the game. Holt is not in the starting lineup Sunday, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com, while Eduardo Nunez mans second base.
