Red Sox's Brock Holt: Leaves with hamstring injury Thursday

Holt left Thursday's game against the Blue Jays with a left hamstring injury, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Tzu-Wei Lin has come in to replace Holt after he tweaked his hamstring running the bases on a double. Holt had been on a tear heading into Thursday, slashing .410/.425/.615 with six extra-base hits in his last 10 games. He's already expected to move back to a bench role with Xander Bogaerts' return Friday, but it remains to be seen whether Holt's injury will keep him sidelined beyond that.

