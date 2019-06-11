Red Sox's Brock Holt: Makes baserunning blunder

Holt went 1-for-2 with an RBI in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Rangers.

Holt entered as a pinch hitter for first baseman Sam Travis and singled in the game-tying run in the bottom of the ninth inning, before he was thrown out at home by a wide margin when attempting to score from first base on a double. He remained in the game and played first in the extra innings. The Red Sox are currently down two first basemen -- Mitch Moreland (quadriceps) and Steve Pearce (back) -- and there could be an opportunity for Holt to get at-bats there. Michael Chavis is expected to be the primary starter there, but he's been slumping after a hot introduction to MLB.