Red Sox's Brock Holt: Makes impact in return
Holt went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-5 win over Cleveland.
Holt returned from a lengthy stay on the injured list and started at second base. His fourth-inning single tied the game after Boston had fallen behind 3-0. With news that Dustin Pedroia (knee) is contemplating retirement, Holt is in line for playing time at second base, although Michael Chavis may get the bulk of time there.
