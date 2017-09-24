Red Sox's Brock Holt: Makes impact without hit

Holt reached base three times, knocked in a run and scored a run in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Reds.

Holt is getting into the lineup more often due to knee injuries suffered by Dustin Pedroia and Eduardo Nunez. While Pedroia is on the active roster, the pain lingers and he's often forced to take a rest day, as he did Saturday. Holt is nearly a run below replacement level this season and hasn't been pounding the ball, but he's putting together tough at-bats, reaching base eight times in 20 plate appearances on Boston's current road trip. It's been a hard season for Holt, who missed 75 games this season due to vertigo -- likely a byproduct of the concussions he's experienced the last two years -- but is in position to be added to the postseason roster.