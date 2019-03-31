Red Sox's Brock Holt: Makes season debut

Holt went 0-for-2 with a walk in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.

Holt made his season debut, starting at second base against right-hander Mike Leake. In Boston's first two games, it faced left-handers and Eduardo Nunez started at second. Nunez is again in the lineup Sunday against lefty Wade LeBlanc. A platoon appears to be the plan for now until Dustin Pedroia (knee) is ready to play.

