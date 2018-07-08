Red Sox's Brock Holt: Makes third straight start

Holt went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 15-4 win over the Royals.

Holt has started three straight and five of the last six games -- four at second base and one at shortstop. He's had a good road trip, going 7-for-22 with a run scored, four RBI and one steal over six games. Both manager Alex Cora and Holt feel he's over two-year battle with concussions and post-concussion symptoms of vertigo, per Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald, and the utility infielder is more able to contribute several days per week at multiple positions.

