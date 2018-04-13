Red Sox's Brock Holt: Makes third straight start
Holt started at shortstop for a third consecutive game and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.
Holt has started all thee games since Xander Bogaerts (ankle) landed on the disabled list. The Red Sox also have Tzu-Wei Lin up from Triple-A Pawtucket who can play short, but for now, manager Alex Cora is comfortable with Holt's defense at the position. He's hitting out of the nine-hole, ahead of the heating up Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Hanley Ramirez (wrist), which has provided some modest fantasy gains. Over Holt's three-game run as starter, he's gotten on base three times -- one hit, two walks -- and scored each time.
