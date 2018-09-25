Red Sox's Brock Holt: Making run at starting job
Holt is swinging a hotter bat than Ian Kinsler and could move into the starting lineup at second base, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Holt was in the starting lineup Monday while Kinsler sat for the third time in five games. He has an eight-game hitting streak (10-for-22, .455) while Kinsler is hitless in his last 17 at-bats. "The way Brock is swinging the bat, he's a guy that we count on," manager Alex Cora said. "He's playing [Monday]. We'll throw our best lineup on a nightly basis in the playoffs. Whoever we feel can do the job that night."
