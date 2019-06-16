Red Sox's Brock Holt: Moves to bench
Holt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
With a lefty (John Means) on the mound for Baltimore, Holt will head to the bench in favor of Marco Hernandez, who draws the starting nod at second base. Holt had produced six hits, four runs and four RBI over his last three starts and should continue to fill the large side of a platoon at second base while Michael Chavis continues to see most of his action at first base in place of the injured Mitch Moreland (quadriceps).
