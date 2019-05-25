Red Sox's Brock Holt: Nearing activation
Holt (shoulder) will meet up with the Red Sox on Saturday and will be activated no later than Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Holt has been out since early April, first with a scratched cornea and now with a shoulder issue. He could be back in action as soon as Sunday or as late as Tuesday. He's expected to fill a bench role once activated.
