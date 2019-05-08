Red Sox's Brock Holt: Nearing rehab assignment
Holt (shoulder) is hoping to begin a minor-league rehab assignment soon, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Holt recently received a painkilling injection in his injured right shoulder and is reportedly feeling much better as a result. Assuming he continues to show improvements in the coming days, the utility man could be cleared to head back out on a rehab assignment in the near future. Given the length of Holt's absence, the Red Sox will likely want him to play in multiple minor-league games before returning from the injured list.
